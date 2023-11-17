Our Fun Friday roundup this week starts with Perdue Farms Chix Mix. Perdue is of course well-known for its poultry items, and now for the first time ever, it's launching a limited-edition snack food inspired by the high-quality, all-vegetarian diet that the company feeds its chickens. Featuring a mix of corn, wheat, and edamame, Chix Mix is made from most of the same ingredients that go into the company’s chicken feed—plus it added a dash of BBQ spices just for humans.

Starting at 12 pm ET today, consumers can order a free bag of Chix Mix at PerdueChixMix.com. Chix Mix will be available on a first come, first served, giveaway basis while supplies last.

Record-breaking oatmeal cream pie at the Hamilton County Fair



WDEF.com reported on a county fair in Sale Creek, Tennessee recently, where attendees were able to enjoy the world's largest oatmeal cream pie from Little Debbie.

Little Debbie originated in Chattanooga, TN, and was a sponsor for the new and improved Hamilton County Fair.

The Hamilton County Fair’s new location at Old McDonald Farm was a success as people flooded in from all over the area to enjoy concerts, carnival rides, and the world’s largest oatmeal cream pie from Little Debbie.

“This year, McKee Foods, Little Debbie, we’re happy to be sponsoring the Hamilton County Fair and we just cut the world’s largest oatmeal cream pie," said Dan Grant, corporate communications, McKee Foods (Little Debbie's parent company).

The creme pie was almost 200 pounds, and three feet wide. The previous world record was 125 pounds. The gigantic pie was done in almost an hour, as hundreds of people lined up for a taste.

“The oatmeal cream pie was about almost 200 pounds… So I think it was like 180 pounds. It’s the exact recipe of our normal oatmeal cream pie just on a bigger scale,” Grant said.

“We’re just happy to be a part of the Hamilton County Fair, happy to sponsoring it. It’s a great family event, and I mean just look at the line that’s going to sample the worlds largest oatmeal cream pie… So we are just thrilled to be a part of this. Little Debbie is Hamilton County’s—Chattanooga’s hometown girl—so it’s just a natural fit for us to be a sponsor,” Grant added.

In Good Hands launches "Cheesy Crunch Tour" in Southern California



Farmer-owned functional snacking brand In Good Hands is elevating protein on its SoCal Cheesy Crunch Tour. Already underway, tens of thousands of its cheesy protein puffs have been sampled.

To connect with consumers who appreciate delicious, better-for-you snacks crafted by California farmers, the brand will be offering samples of its cheesy protein snack at specially designed branded bike stands at a variety of events that cater to marathon runners, fitness enthusiasts, foodies, and those with a penchant for farmer-produced fare.

A sampling of upcoming events along the tour include:

Marathons/Runs:

Drumstick Dash 5K/10K - North Hollywood, Calif. (November 23, 2023)

Farmers Markets:

Echo Park Farmers Market - Los Angeles, Calif. (November 17, 2023)

Hollywood Farmers Market - Los Angeles, Calif. (November 19, 2023)

Encino Farmers Market - Van Nuys, Calif. (November 26, 2023)

Founded by California dairy farmers, In Good Hands Protein Puffs are gluten-free, boasting 12 grams of milk protein, with just 1 gram of sugar and 130 calories per serving.

Doc Popcorn Holiday Stuffing flavor





Doc Popcorn recently announced its newest limited-edition flavor just in time for Thanksgiving: Holiday Stuffing.

The popcorn reportedly tastes like "the essence of an epic holiday meal, lovingly packed into each and every kernel."

The limited time only flavor is available now through winter at all participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online at docpopcorn.com.