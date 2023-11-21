Core Industrial Partners, a manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services-focused private equity firm, has announced the completion of the previously announced sale of J&K Ingredients LLC, a manufacturer of specialty clean-label food and beverage ingredients, to SK Capital, a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors.

John May, managing partner of Core said, “We are proud of what the J&K and Core team accomplished in recent years, and believe J&K will continue to serve the clean label preservative category for food and beverage applications with excellence and innovation. J&K is well equipped to execute upon its strategic growth plan, and we wish the best to the team going forward.”

Harris Williams served as the exclusive financial advisor to Core and the company on the transaction.