For the first time ever, Goldfish is introducing its take on potato chips with new Goldfish Crisps.

The brand is launching its next big innovation to continue remaining a staple in U.S. households, especially for adults who currently make up 50% of Goldfish consumers. While the slightly bigger format appeals to adults, the new Crisps are bite-sized and perfect for enjoying by the handful, says the brand. The new snack is available in three chip-inspired flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, and Salt & Vinegar.

“Goldfish Crisps are the newest addition to the Goldfish family,” said Janda Lukin, SVP and chief marketing officer of Campbell’s Snacks. “From Mega Bites to our popular limited-time offerings, we continue to find new ways to satisfy snackers of every age. With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack.”

The innovation marks the first time the Goldfish brand has a potato-based offering in its portfolio. Starting December 15, snack fans can find Goldfish Crisps exclusively online at Walmart.com and at other retailers nationwide in January 2024 for $4.79.

Campbell Soup Co. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.