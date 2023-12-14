With the opening of Kalsec Inc.’s Finishing and Distribution Centre in Singapore, the company continues to expand its international footprint to serve food and beverage brands and manufacturers. Kalsec is a natural ingredient solutions provider with global headquarters in Kalamazoo, MI, and regional headquarters in the UK and Singapore.

For more than10 years Kalsec has served the Asia Pacific market with its natural taste and sensory, color, food protection, and hops solutions. The new Kalsec Singapore Finishing and Distribution Centre is located at JTC Food Hub @ Senoko, a shared facility fostering an ecosystem of players in the food industry.

“It is gratifying to see the accomplishment of this milestone after intense planning and great cross-functional teamwork,” says Kathleen Koh, vice president and managing director of Kalsec Asia. “The new facility will have a positive impact for our customers, including faster response times and order fulfillment, especially with products in high demand in the region.”

Kalsec provides a portfolio of high-quality, natural ingredients for savory food and brewed beverage applications.

Natural Taste & Sensory Solutions: culinary creations, herb and spice extracts, culinary alliums, and hot and spicy creations derived from natural sources.

Robert Wheeler, Kalsec’s CEO, says “The modernized facility in Senoko is a testimony of our dedication to bring products and services closer to our customers. It is also part of Kalsec’s plan to diversify our production locations, enabling us to further strengthen our production and customer reach capabilities.”

“Kalsec’s new Finishing and Distribution Centre leverages Singapore’s strong connectivity and position as a trusted location for business and innovation to tap on the region’s growth while diversifying Kalsec’s production bases and enhancing its overall business resilience,” says Soo Haw Yun, vice president of investment facilitation, Singapore Economic Development Board. “Kalsec’s latest investment is a valuable addition to our local ecosystem engaged in food research and manufacturing and creates exciting job opportunities for Singaporeans.”

This new facility continues Kalsec’s commitment to providing even broader global services for its customers. In November 2023, Kalsec announced the launch of its Savoury Product Innovation Centre of Excellence (SPICE Lab) in the Netherlands. During the past year, Kalsec has also announced new agreements with channel partners to expand distribution in Colombia, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands and its hops solutions throughout the US.