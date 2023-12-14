As Victory Brewing Company preps for 2024, it is teaming up with fellow Pennsylvania brand, Tastykake, to create something for their fanbases in Pennsylvania and beyond. Victory put the delicious flavors of Tastykake's Koffee Kake Cupkake into a sweet ale with notes of pound cake and cinnamon. Koffee Kake Ale will ship to Victory's distribution network in mid-December 2023 and be available in 6-pack 12 oz. bottles and draft until early March 2024, while supplies last.

Victory Brewing Co. will release its Tastykake Koffee Kake Ale on Friday, December 22, at its taprooms in Downingtown, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Parkesburg, PA; and Kennett Square, PA. Join for a first taste, giveaways, and pairings from Victory and Tastykake from 11 am–4 pm. The first 10 consumers in attendance at each of Victory's Taprooms on the 22nd will score special and limited co-branded prize packs.

"Brand crossovers are on the rise in craft for the unique and special value they bring to drinkers. As Victory entered the world of collaboration, it was especially important for us to select a partner whose identity, values and flavor profiles would align with ours in a way that connected with our loyal fanbase," Kelly Irvine, brand manager of Victory Brewing Company, explains.

Ashley Hornsby, Tastykake brand manager, adds, "We are thrilled for the opportunity for Tastykake to collaborate with Victory Beer on such a unique and tasty mash-up. We believe the Koffee Kake Ale brings the best of these two iconic brands together in a flavorful way for our passionate fans."

Find Victory's new Tastykake Koffee Kake Ale at retailers after launch by exploring the Beer Finder at VictoryBeer.com/BeerFinder.

