Bob’s Natural has introduced Pinole Chips, featuring the super-power of Pinole—an organic corn treated with lime—chia seeds, and dates.

The chips are packed with 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving. While most protein-infused products include whey (which contains dairy), Pinole Chips are dairy-free, and are available in traditional, chili lime, and BBQ flavors.

The founder of Bob’s Natural, Bob Gruder set out to develop the perfect snack which could be enjoyed every day. His Pinole Chips are based on a recipe from the book Born to Run by Christopher McDougall, which documents the lives of the Tarahumara Indians who ate pinole as a staple. Just two ounces of pinole provides seven grams of fiber, 40 grams of complex carbohydrates, and 100 milligrams of the antioxidant anthocyanins. To craft the "perfect tortilla chip," both in taste and nutritional density, Gruder blended pinole with brown rice protein, chia seeds, Masa Harina, and dates. The result is a tortilla chip with a hint of natural sweetness and packed with nutrients like B and K vitamins, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, and potassium.

Pinole is an ancient grain mixture and superfood used by Mexico’s Tarahumara Indians as sustenance for long-distance running. The pinole is a slow-burning fuel source, and it is treated with lime (the mineral, not the citrus fruit), which aids with digestion.

“The Tarahumara tribe have incredible health, mental drive, and stamina. It is not uncommon for them to run 50-100 miles each day,” says Gruder. “I believe part of the secret to their success is nutrition. My goal is to expand the options for healthy snacks that also taste great. Our Pinole Chips offer a dense source of incredible nutrients that are an easily digestible food that won’t leave you with a sugar crash.”

Bob’s Natural’s Traditional Pinole Chip adds a slight sweetness to the traditional tortilla chip, while Chili Lime and BBQ Pinole Chips satisfy those craving a kick with a zesty mix of spice and sweetness. Bob’s Natural chips are gluten free and non-GMO verified.

Dedicated to improving the health of others and paying respect to the culture that inspired its chips, Bob’s Natural dedicates a portion of its profits to the Tarahumara Children’s Hospital.