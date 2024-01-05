For the first Fun Friday of 2024, the first order of business is: can you use Doritos as a guitar pick?

Musician Peter Gural is going viral for making sweet sounds with the chip, showing off his true talent and proving that Doritos is more than just a snack. Gural used a Cool Ranch Dorito to play a song on his guitar.

Listen for yourself here.

Challenge accepted! RXBAR will pay you to relocate your couch this winter

In the cold winter months, the couch is the epitome of warmth and coziness and sometimes tempts us away from staying active. Conquering the comfort of the couch is the first step toward achieving any fitness goals, which is why RXBAR is turning this common excuse into a New Year's challenge. Fans willing to take the Bar the Couch Pledge will be entered for a chance to win.

This unexpected challenge takes "No B.S." to a new level, brought to life in your social feeds by a team of RXBAR enthusiasts: Kale Salad, Dudette With A Sign, Allie Bennett, and Selena Trevino. Consumers can simply take the pledge to relocate their couch for 30 days, and will be entered for the chance to win $2,500 to cover the cost of moving, storage, and new home gym equipment. Winners will also receive a year's supply of RXBAR bars with simple ingredients to keep them fueled up to perform their best.

Consumers can take the Bar the Couch Pledge through January 14 at RXBARBarTheCouch.com for a chance to win, no purchase necessary.

"Newstalgia" peanut butter and jelly remakes

Newstalgia—food memories reimagined into something new yet familiar—is something that will continue to trend in 2024. What’s more nostalgic than a classic peanut butter & jelly?

Chefs and mixologists gave updated takes, below, all of which work with other nut butters, too:

PB&J Clarified Milk Punch with peanut butter fat-washed Wild Turkey 101, Lillet Rouge, port, lemon verbena & vanilla bean syrup, and lemon juice. Created by Miranda Densford, beverage director at Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar in Goshen, KY, this batched cocktail starts with the ingredient sitting overnight and then mixed with scalded milk and strained through cheese cloth to create a clear cocktail.

with peanut butter fat-washed Wild Turkey 101, Lillet Rouge, port, lemon verbena & vanilla bean syrup, and lemon juice. Created by Miranda Densford, beverage director at Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar in Goshen, KY, this batched cocktail starts with the ingredient sitting overnight and then mixed with scalded milk and strained through cheese cloth to create a clear cocktail. Bebe’s Peanut Butter Chess Pie with Whooped Peanut Butter — The classic chess pie gets an update that feels both new and old. The recipe is created by Bev Bradley, who oversees the pastry program at freight house, the restaurant owned by her daughter and two-time Top Chef runner-up chef Sara Bradley in Paducah, KY. Bebe's recipe includes her renowned pie crust, but it works with store bought, too, and it’s topped with a combo of heavy cream, peanut butter, sugar, and salt whipped together. Consumers can also add a dollop of your jam or jelly on the side.

— The classic chess pie gets an update that feels both new and old. The recipe is created by Bev Bradley, who oversees the pastry program at freight house, the restaurant owned by her daughter and two-time Top Chef runner-up chef Sara Bradley in Paducah, KY. Bebe's recipe includes her renowned pie crust, but it works with store bought, too, and it’s topped with a combo of heavy cream, peanut butter, sugar, and salt whipped together. Consumers can also add a dollop of your jam or jelly on the side. Peanut Butter & Bacon French Toast made by Blake Nolen, executive chef at SupperClub SouthEnd in Charlotte, NC. What started as a late-night snack for the chef years ago has turned into a popular brunch dish at this dining and entertainment venue. The delicacy is made with brioche bread filled with peanut butter and chopped bacon, with banana butter that is like a blended bananas foster drizzled on top.

Inspired by popular Girl Scout Cookies, Native announces limited-edition collection

Native, the clean personal care company, announced its new limited-edition collection, inspired by some of the most popular Girl Scout Cookies. The collection, available at nativecos.com and at Target, includes Deodorant, Deodorant & Body Spray, Body Wash, Shampoo, and Conditioner in a variety of cookie-inspired scents.

The scents include:

Caramel Coconut - The scent of caramel, coconut, and chocolate cookies. Available in Deodorant, Deodorant & Body Spray, Sensitive Deodorant, Plastic Free Deodorant, Body Wash, Shampoo, and Conditioner.

Trefoils - Inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe, this shortbread scent blends notes of vanilla, lemon, and buttercream. Available in Deodorant and Body Wash.

Peanut Butter - This medley of peanut butter, vanilla, and brown sugar scents is a real crowd-pleaser. Available in Deodorant and Body Wash.

Lemon - This refreshing shortbread scent melds with tangy lemon to create a mix consumers will love to sniff. Available in Deodorant and Deodorant & Body Spray.

Thin Mints - A vibrant blend of mint and chocolate scents to refresh consumers' senses. Available in Body Wash, Shampoo, Conditioner, and 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner.

Regular, Sensitive, and Plastic Free Deodorants will retail for $13, Deodorant & Body Spray will retail for $14, Body Wash will retail for $9, 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner retails for $10 and Shampoo & Conditioner will each retail for $10. The collection launched exclusively on Native’s website on December 28. Select products are available for purchase in Target stores. All Native products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, dye-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.