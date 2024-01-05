Nothing Bundt Cakes and Reese's, the candy duo of milk chocolate and peanut butter, are kicking off the year on a sweet note with a limited-time Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor, available nationwide Jan. 8–Feb. 25 while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter features rich chocolate cake baked with chocolate chips and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips, topped with signature cream cheese frosting and drizzled with Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce for even more Reese's flavor.

"We wanted to offer our guests the sweetest start to the new year, and there is no better way than by baking up the most iconic flavor pairing—chocolate and peanut butter," said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "We know our new Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter cake is a dessert worthy of a New Year splurge."

Nothing Bundt Cakes and Reese's first teamed up in October 2023 with the limited-time pop-up Bundtlet Full O' Reese's Pieces. Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter will be available in a full range of sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis, personal-sized Bundtlets, and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.