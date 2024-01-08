Today, 34 Degrees is launching a new line of gluten-free, convenient, and puffed cheese snacks, called Mates.

The new Mates line reportedly offers big cheese taste with a light cracker crunch, with cheese as the number one ingredient, as it is made with premium gouda cheese.

The Mates line includes three flavor varieties: Original, Rosemary Garlic, and Caramelized Onion. Each Mates variety is certified gluten-free, nut-free, offers 5g of protein, and is only 130 calories for about 28 crisps per serving.

34 Degrees' new Mates line will be available today, January 8, at Thrive Market, Amazon, and 34-Degrees.com for $5.99 per bag.