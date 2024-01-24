Beatrice Bakery—creators of gourmet baked goods from traditional American favorites to streusels, liqueur cakes, and more—showcased a range of its items at the recent 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas. Items on display included the company’s new Chocolate Raspberry Rum Cake, which combines a decadent mixture of cocoa, dark rum, and raspberry liqueur,

“The new rum cake is sure to be the star of this year’s show and a potential new favorite for dessert-loving attendees,” says Beatrice Bakery president Richard Meyer, adding that the booth also included a range of the company’s newer and staple items, including the recently launched Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake, lineup of fruitcakes, and its Milk Chocolate Covered Fruitcake Squares.”

According to the company, the Beatrice Bakery brand continues to invoke feelings of nostalgia and create memorable experiences for younger generations through its offerings. The recipe for Grandma’s Fruitcake dates back to 1917, and Beatrice Bakery employees reportedly individually sort all the fruits and nuts used in each cake, like cherries and pecans, eyeballing each piece of fruit personally to check for pits and ripeness. Then, they hand decorate each cake that they bake in the heartland of America to ensure only the best ingredients are used, from high-quality cocoa to candied pineapple.