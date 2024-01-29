Struesli, purveyor of small-batch, organic granola, is expanding the category to new eating occasions with the launch of Savory + Seed Organic Granola. Struesli’s latest innovation will explore a savory flavor profile for enjoyment on both sweet and salty recipes.

“Savory + Seed is a game changer for granola lovers as our most versatile variety yet,” said Adrienne Lufkin, founder of Struesli. “Our latest recipe is a delicious, nut-free spin on our signature Original Organic Granola, and it’s the perfect way to add a satisfying crunch and nutrient boost to a wide variety of snacks and meals, from soups and salads to yogurt bowls and baked goods.”

Struesli Savory + Seed Organic Granola combines organic superfoods such as pumpkin seeds, golden flax meal, and hemp hearts with its hero ingredient, the tiger nut – a tuber, not a nut. The seed blend is mixed with flaked sea salt and refined coconut oil before being gently baked in small batches. Every serving provides three grams of dietary fiber, plus healthy fats for a satiating addition to recipes or simply enjoyed on its own.

Founded by a seasoned private chef and autoimmune disease warrior, Struesli is made with powerful, plant-based superfoods for a clean-label granola that fits into a variety of diets and lifestyles, including keto, paleo, and gluten free. Savory + Seed joins the existing line up of Original and Cacao + Coffee varieties, all of which are USDA Certified organic, vegan, grain free, and gluten free.

Savory + Seed will be available online at Struesli.com and on Amazon beginning January 29, with retail partnerships set to be announced this spring. To learn more and for healthy tips and recipes, visit the brand’s website and follow along on Instagram @struesli.