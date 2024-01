The iOS-enabled indoor positioning system from EVS (short for electronic verification systems) provide accurate locations within a facility in a way that standard mapping technologies do not, according to Nathan Brown, chief technology officer. Through this “digital twin” concept, workers within a warehousing and logistics location can see where they are—and where others are—under their facility roof.

“Anybody using our system, we know where they are in the facility, “he says. “Where are people spending their time? How fast are they moving? What path are they taking from Point A to Point B? … When somebody drives across the facility, I can watch their icon move across the facility.” Such systems have been around for a while, he adds, “but they were expensive, and proprietary.”