Cinnaholic is offering treats for the Valentine (or Galentine) in consumers' lives.

Its Valentine's Day lineup includes:

Cupid’s Crush Strawberries

Fresh strawberries hand-dipped in dark chocolate and rolled in a variety of toppings. Some of the toppings include chocolate chips, "Oreos," homemade pie crumble, and sprinkles. SRP: half-dozen for $17.99 or one dozen for $31.99.

Custom Dipped Strawberries

Customize a dozen (or half dozen) of Cinnaholic’s chocolate-covered strawberries. The fresh strawberries are hand-dipped in dark chocolate and rolled in a choice of toppings to create a custom Valentine for $19.99 for half-dozen and $35.99 for a dozen.

Chocolate Cover Strawberry Cinnamon Rolls

Treat your Valentine to a half-dozen ($39.99) or full dozen ($74.99) of Cinnaholic’s classic old school cinnamon rolls, each topped with a chocolate covered strawberry, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar.

Cinnaholic’s Signature Gift Box

For $24.99, consumers can create a custom box of vegan treats. Each box includes two customized cinnamon rolls with choice of one frosting and one topping each, plus two chocolate covered strawberries, two mini cookies, and two brownie bites.

More information on Cinnaholic’s Valentine’s Day offerings can be found here.