Tastykake Valentine's Day seasonal treats
January 31, 2020
Company: Flowers Foods
Website: www.tastykake.com
Introduced: January 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $4.49 (multi-pack)
Product Snapshot: Tastykake recently released three new snack varieties for Valentine's Day.
- Tender Loving Kakes: These coconut treats are a seasonal version of Tastykake's classic Kandy Kakes—vanilla sponge cake, lined with shredded coconut pieces and topped off with a chocolate coating.
- Sweetie Kakes: These themed cupcakes are made of a chocolate cake, filled with a sweet crème and topped off with festive red frosting and heart sprinkles.
- Kupid Kakes: As a festive twist on our beloved Juniors, these snacks include a fluffy layer of yellow cake topped with an iced white frosting and red sprinkles.
