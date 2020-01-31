Bakery ProductsSnack CakesSweet GoodsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Tastykake Valentine's Day seasonal treats

January 31, 2020
KEYWORDS Flowers Foods / seasonal snacks / Tastykake
Company: Flowers Foods

Websitewww.tastykake.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49 (multi-pack)

Product Snapshot: Tastykake recently released three new snack varieties for Valentine's Day.

  • Tender Loving Kakes: These coconut treats are a seasonal version of Tastykake's classic Kandy Kakes—vanilla sponge cake, lined with shredded coconut pieces and topped off with a chocolate coating. 
  • Sweetie Kakes: These themed cupcakes are made of a chocolate cake, filled with a sweet crème and topped off with festive red frosting and heart sprinkles. 
  • Kupid Kakes: As a festive twist on our beloved Juniors, these snacks include a fluffy layer of yellow cake topped with an iced white frosting and red sprinkles.

