Tomra Food has launched three new sorting and grading solutions, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, the company has introduced a new organizational structure intended to be more agile and focused.

The announcements were made at a press conference held at the Fruit Logistica exhibition in Berlin by Harald Henriksen, executive vice president and head; and Karel Strubbe, EMEA regional director. In the afternoon, Tomra Food vice president and head of customer value Sebastian Stoof gave a presentation on the event’s Tech-Stage about the new AI sorting and grading evolution in the food industry.

Tomra Food’s new structure is reportedly a more agile and responsive organization, closer to its customers, with greater capacity for innovating and bringing effective solutions to the market. To this end, it is adopting a new regional structure consisting of three areas: EMEA, Americas, and APAC. Within each area, it is merging its Tomra Processed Food and Tomra Fresh Food business areas into one Tomra Food team. The final element of the new structure is the creation of a new central hub that brings together R&D, product development; and operations, increasing Tomra Food’s operational efficiency and innovation speed.

Henriksen says, “Throughout its history, Tomra Food has shown its ability to adapt and innovate to provide the solutions our customers really need. That’s what we are doing with our new organization, which will benefit them in different ways. The regional approach will allow us to operate as a local partner, having a more direct dialogue with our customers and responding swiftly to their very diverse needs. Unifying our two business areas into one Tomra Food team means that we can capitalize on the best practices from each to work more effectively and deliver top-tier solutions and services.”

“Finally, by centralizing our R&D and operations into a dedicated unit, we will be able to leverage the collective expertise and efforts of our entire team, boosting our ability to innovate and bring more and better solutions to our customers, and lead the resource revolution with them,” Henriksen adds.

Part of Tomra Food’s commitment to meeting the needs of its customers around the world is its collaborations with key partners. It is the case of Italian manufacturer of fruit handling, processing, and packaging equipment, Icoel, whose stand at Fruit Logistica shares the reception area with Tomra Food’s.