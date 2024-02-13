In 1920, approximately 14% of farmers in the United States were Black. Today, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, only 1.3% of America's almost 3.4 million farmers are Black.

Recognizing this disparity in farming equity, Eggo is entering into a partnership with the National Black Growers Council (NBGC), a farmer-run organization dedicated to improving the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of black row crop farmers. Eggo (a Kellanova brand) reportedly is proud to support the NBGC, which advocates for the best interests of Black farmers locally, statewide, and nationally.

Through this partnership, Eggo is providing grants that aim to nurture the development of member farmers while pushing forward NBGC's mission. This includes:

Mini-grants for technical assistance, such as supporting farmers who host educational Model Field Days designed to educate visiting farmers on the latest farming and agricultural techniques

Financial support for Black growers who would like to attend Field Days or the NBGC Annual Meeting

Participation in the NBGC Advisory Board

Sponsorship of the NBGC Annual Meeting

Funding for a Model Field Day designed to educate Eggo and Kellanova employees on the importance of Black growers and how best to fulfill their needs as a partner

"Eggo is partnering with the National Black Growers Council because we know that being a farmer isn't a job—it's a way of life, and it's where all our food begins. As Eggo is committed to making mornings easier for all families, we are also committed to supporting the wellbeing of the people who contribute to the food value chain generally, including farming communities," says Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova. "Through programs like this one, Eggo is playing an important part in the Kellanova Better Days Promise mission of creating better days for people and the planet through responsible and sustainable business practices."

NBGC's partnership with Eggo is the first of its kind between the organization and a brand, and it has already made a significant direct impact on its members. In December 2023, Eggo sponsored the registration fees for 150 Black farmers and growers attending the NBGC Annual Meeting; attendance was up 50% compared to the previous year.

"We're incredibly excited by the potential impact that this partnership with Eggo will have on our organization and members, as well as on the role Black farmers play in the greater industry," says Elzadia Washington, program director, National Black Growers Council. "Our organization represents generations of Black farmers. We need engaged partners like Eggo who are willing to not only support existing members but also to listen and work with us to help ensure that the rich legacy and contribution of Black farmers continues for generations to come."

The 2023 NBGC Annual Meeting also saw Debra Quade, supplier diversity manager at Kellanova, participate in a panel discussion aimed at educating farmers on collaboration with corporate buyers. Quade, an expert in diverse supply chains, discussed the opportunities available to Black farms to be part of corporate supply chains.

"Kellanova works to conduct business with diverse suppliers who represent our consumers and the communities where we live and work," says Quade. "At the same time, we want to ensure our customers, employees, and supplier partners benefit from our partnerships. When our brands, like Eggo, engage with groups like the NBGC, we bring a higher volume of innovation and unique ideas to the table."

The partnership between Eggo and NBGC is one of the ways Kellanova and its iconic brands are bringing the Kellanova Better Days Promise to life. Kellanova is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.