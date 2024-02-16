Founded by Gilad Zilberberg, the mind behind Dream Pretzels, Crisp Power, sister company to Dream Pretzels, is gearing up for its U.S. debut in March.

"We are excited for wellness enthusiasts in search of high-protein, low-carb options to discover Crisp Power. After years of perfecting our recipe, we're thrilled to present a crunchy snack with the flavor of an everything bagel and the crunchy texture of a satisfying pretzel," says Gilad Zilberberg, founder and CEO of Crisp Power.

Crisp Power, a brand committed to functional food, has crafted a pretzel that boasts high-protein and low-carb content, containing only six grams of carbs and 27-28g of plant-based protein per 1.7-oz. pack. Each pack provides 56% of the daily value of protein.

Created from a distinctive blend of proteins originated from grains and legumes, the protein-packed pretzel contains all the essential amino acids vital for health and muscle development. With high bioavailability, it has earned FDA recognition as a "good source of protein" in the diet.

Crisp Power will be rolling out on Amazon in March and at wholesale grocers later this year.

For more information visit crisppower.com.