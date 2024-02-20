SpartanNash has announced the launch of its new private label brand, Finest Reserve by Our Family. The collection is currently a curated offering of artisan-crafted frozen pizzas, upscale pastas, sauces, dressings and marinades, premium spices, salts and seasoning blends, chocolate, and wine, with more items to come.

"Research tells us that nearly half of today's shoppers view value and affordability as the most important factors when deciding what groceries to purchase," says SpartanNash vice president for own brands Jason Cunningham. "We're doubling down on our investment in our popular own brands offerings to help shoppers maximize their budgets while still enjoying their favorite indulgences."

Finest Reserve reportedly uses fresh and authentic ingredients to create gourmet flavors for consumers to savor, share, and remember. The new private label is an extension of Our Family, SpartanNash's flagship brand.

"Since 1904, shoppers have loved the Our Family brand because of its exceptional flavors, diverse variety, and competitive prices," said independent grocery store owner and Finest Reserve retailer Randy Jaeger of Marketplace Foods. "We're excited to bring Finest Reserve to our shelves to build on this momentum and provide our shoppers with an even more refined and indulgent experience."

According to the company, Finest Reserve is defined by three core values collectively informing its products and purpose:

Authentic: As a responsible steward, Finest Reserve will only offer products, recipes, and ingredients that are unique, original, verified in origin, and utilize the best practices in quality control.

Culinary: The brand is committed to providing recipes and sophisticated flavors that highlight the culinary creativity and passion behind every offering. This results in a contemporary twist on traditional offerings to invite conversations about the joy of food.

Cordial: Finest Reserve is a brand that promotes inclusivity, presenting high-end offerings at an accessible price point.

SpartanNash will be offering Finest Reserve products at various retail locations and at its independent grocer customer stores across the country.