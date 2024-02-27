Ask and you shall receive: after thousands took to social media pleading for a return, the snacking innovators at Kellanova's Pringles are bringing Pringles Honey Mustard crisps back to the snack aisle. Earlier this week, Pringles fans eyed the brand's social posts that hinted at Honey Mustard's highly anticipated return, and now snackers can rest easy knowing the fan-favorite flavor is officially back on shelves after a short hiatus.

Featuring a savory blend of garlic and red spices, Pringles Honey Mustard balances tangy mustard notes with hints of honey to deliver a flavor-packed crisp. Each bite delivers the zesty and honeyed flavor experience that longtime fans remember, and first-timers will love.

"Pringles Honey Mustard has an incredibly passionate fanbase, in fact it was our most asked-for flavor from the brand in the last two years," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "Our die-hard fans' efforts paid off and the delicious tangy and subtly sweet Pringles Honey Mustard crisps are returning to shelves...for good!"

Fans can grab Pringles Honey Mustard at select retailers nationwide beginning in February. Visit Pringles.com to find the returning flavor at a store near you and follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest fun and flavor news.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.