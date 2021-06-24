Company: Dot's Pretzels

Website: https://dotspretzels.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.25-$9.99

Product Snapshot: Dot’s Pretzels, LLC has released a new Honey Mustard flavor as the third seasoning variety in its lineup of pretzels, joining Dot’s Pretzels Original and Southwest seasoned flavors.

Dot’s products have built a strong and loyal customer base, hundreds of whom submitted requests via social media for a honey mustard flavor option. The company responded and began development of the new flavor more than a year ago. Each pretzel flavor is created by company founder Dorothy Henke, also known as Dot, and held to the standard of her own original seasoning.

“We are so happy to finally have the Honey Mustard flavor reaching shelves and the hands of our fans,” says Henke. “We want everyone to have a Dot’s flavor to enjoy so it's important for me to listen to feedback from everyone out there eating Dot’s.”

SRP for the Honey Mustard pretzels are the following: $1.25 for a 1.5-oz. bag, $2.99 for a 2.5-oz. bag, $3.99 for a 5-oz. bag, $5.99 for a 16-oz. bag, and $9.99 for a 32-oz. bag.

Since its founding in 2012, Dot’s Pretzels has experienced significant growth. Over the last 12 months, Dot’s Pretzels was ranked as the third largest pretzel brand nationally in terms of sales volume. Once only available in the Midwest, Dot’s Pretzels, including Honey Mustard, are now available nationally.

As Dot’s salty snacks continues to expand across United States, so too does the fan base.

“The love for Dot’s Pretzels has created a very passionate fanbase and we are excited to engage with fans every day,” said Stephanie Pflipsen, Dot’s Pretzels social media specialist “Our Honey Mustard Pretzels are a direct result of their excitement and loyalty to Dot’s.”