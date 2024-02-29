A mysterious smoke and green beam of light took over Nowhere Island, Ontario, Canada, where Havoc officially made its Canadian arrival this week. True to the spirit of Leap Day—a glitch in the calendar, so to speak—a 15-foot monolith appeared on the island with no explanation, before opening up overnight to unveil Havoc: an all new snack brand that celebrates creative chaos.

A bold new chip brand now on Canadian shelves, Havoc is a remix of textures and flavours that embraces the chaos of unique seasoning pairings.

"Havoc was born out of the desire to provide Canadians with a multisensorial experience paired with a unique combination of intense flavors," said Jess Spaulding, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "Every aspect of this brand from the flavors, shapes, to packaging design, has been carefully considered and developed to connect directly with Canadian Gen Z consumers who enjoy bold, spicy flavors."

Proving that spicy snacks can be more than just heat, Havoc introduces three new flavors nationwide today:

Fiery Lime Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips: Rolled for extra crunch, bursting with scorching chili pepper flavor, zesty citrus tang, and rich spices

Rolled for extra crunch, bursting with scorching chili pepper flavor, zesty citrus tang, and rich spices Smoky Nacho Twisted Corn Chips: Combines gooey nacho cheese flavor, zingy jalapeño pepper, and smoky paprika on a crunchy form

Combines gooey nacho cheese flavor, zingy jalapeño pepper, and smoky paprika on a crunchy form Bulgogi Blaze Flavored Potato Chips: Inspired by the iconic Korean dish, crunchy ridged potato chips loaded with complex umami and chili pepper flavors, zesty garlic, and ginger

Havoc unleashed on Tiktok

According to the brand, the Havoc launch has been highly anticipated. To pique interest and curiosity, the brand launch was teased during the 2024 Super Bowl with a series of ads featuring unique content by notable Canadian creators introducing the brand's channel, @HAVOC, on TikTok. As a stage for creators to remix ideas, drive culture forward, and share unexpected multisensory content experiences, @HAVOC is inspired by the intense flavors of the products themselves and will bring the brand to life as a creative channel designed to inspire and engage with Gen Z.

As of today, all three flavors of Havoc can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide for $2.19 (68-88g) and $4.29 (190g-280g).

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.