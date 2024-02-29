Did you know that 39% of a potato chip is fat? Olive oil brand Graza is here to say "no more," as it recently introduced its Extra Virgin Olive Oil Potato Chips, just in time for National Potato Chip Day on March 14.

Made from Galician potatoes, the new chips are slowly fried in Graza Extra Virgin Olive Oil, allowing them to get crispy and absorb the taste and nutritional benefits of olive oil. They are then flaked with salt from the 6,000-year-old Añana salt flats to deliver the a "perfect chip experience," says the brand.

The suggested retail pricing for the chips ranges from $6.99 for one bag (or $4.99 when added to a Graza EVOO order) to $36 for a six-pack. Consumers can also purchase three bags for $19.50, or ten bags for $50.