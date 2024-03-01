The story on everyone's lips and websites this week seem to be the disastrous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, Scotland, so let's start this week's Fun Friday with that.

A sample of the headlines included:

The gist of the story is that a lot of excited children and their parents traveled from far and wide to Glasgow to attend what had been hyped as an immersive Willy Wonka experience. When they arrived, most were disappointed—and the worst part of all is that each child received literally a few jelly beans, with a half cup of lemonade, and no chocolate, it seemed.

"Willy Wonka's chocolate factory is a magical, colorful place with a chocolate river, edible flowers and Oompa Loompas bustling about. But a 'Willy Wonka' event in Glasgow, Scotland that was billed as an immersive experience turned out to be less than stellar. In fact, when some ticket holders showed up with their kids, they called the police," says CBS News.

A tweet from Pop Crave, complete with photos and videos of the space, said: "The event turned out to be such a letdown that customers called the police and compared the attraction to a 'meth lab.'"

For some reason, the event also decided to add a monster-type creature called "The Unknown," that lived in the walls of Wonka's chocolate factory. Definitely not scary for kids, right?

Tickets for this less than stellar event were $44 per ticket, too, and the event space was basically just a warehouse with minimal decorations. Pictures of the space have since gone viral, with father Stuart Sinclair, also quoted by CVS, sharing a few on his Facebook page.

Due to all of the complaints, attendees were promised refunds, but Sinclair said he hasn't received his yet.

Hard Candy debuts Girl Scout Cookie collab

Hard Candy makeup announced a limited-edition collaboration with Girl Scouts Cookie. The 20-SKU collection will be sold online via the Hard Candy website as well as in Walmart stores nationwide, while supplies last.

According to a report published by License Global, the new range includes cookie-scented eyeshadow palettes, flavored lip oils, Cookie Batter mascara, Refresh Mint primer, and Cookie Glaze lip markers.

Curan Mehra, chief executive officer, Hard Candy, said: “With this collection, we’ve baked up the perfect treats to celebrate individuality, confidence and creativity. We love creating collections our community desires, and this one is the sweetest.”

Joey Chestnut defeated at Wonderful Pistachios' Get Crackin' Eating Championship on World Pistachio Day

James Webb set a new world record at the second annual Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin’ Eating Championship on “World Pistachio Day,” Monday, February 26, at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Webb cracked open and ate 338 Wonderful Pistachios to beat out Los Angeles Chargers’ linebacker Joey Bosa and six other globally ranked Major League Eating athletes, including the #1 ranked competitive eater, Joey Chestnut.

Additional results include:

James Webb – 338 Nick Wehry, Darrien Thomas – 221 Steven Hammond– 191 Joey Chestnut– 167 Joey Bosa – 152

Our Chief Editor Jenni Spinner was able to interview Chestnut the week before the championship—click here to watch.

Thomas' Breads launches Muffin' But Possibilities

Thomas' is launching a new sweepstakes and loyalty program, and will be offering $50,000 in kitchen makeovers plus the chance at limited-edition merchandise to its customers.

"Muffin' But Possibilities" will offer fans the chance to score breakfast delight in return for their love of the Nooks & Crannies goodness. From March 1 through May 31, fans can head to MuffinButPossibilities.com to earn loyalty points for every Thomas' English Muffin purchase to snag limited-edition merchandise. Those who visit the site can also enter the Muffin' But Possibilities sweepstakes for a chance to win one of five, $10,000 kitchen nook makeovers, providing fans with the breakfast haven of their dreams.

During the program period, English Muffin lovers can earn points by purchasing specially marked Thomas' English Muffin six-packs and submitting proof of purchase via the program microsite. Any purchase of Thomas' Original English Muffins will earn five points while any flavor variety purchase—including favorites such as Buttermilk, Light Multi-Grain, Blueberry, among other flavors—will score ten points. After successfully submitting each purchase, fans can redeem points for prizes including a Thomas' mug, Thomas' blanket, and English Muffin-shaped slippers to keep fans' toes toasty.