Today, Tate’s Bake Shop is bringing innovation to the cookie aisle with four new products joining its permanent lineup: Tiny Tate’s Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle in 5.5-oz. resealable bags and full-size Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle cookies.

The snacking category continues to grow, particularly with Gen Z consumers in part thanks to social media trends and “treat culture." The expansion into a more snackable, resealable bag format, as well as appealing to a wider variety of eaters through new flavors, allows Tate’s to meet consumers where they are.

More information about the new products:

Tiny Tate’s

Tiny Tate’s Chocolate Chip (5.5-oz.) : The fan-favorite Tate’s Bake Shop classic Chocolate Chip Cookies, made bite-size and now available in a resealable bag format. Tiny Tate’s first launched in 2015 with individual-size 1-oz. bags, and after seeing how much customers loved the miniature format, Tate’s made them 450% bigger, to make it even easier and more convenient to enjoy Tiny Tate’s at home or on the go.

The fan-favorite Tate’s Bake Shop classic Chocolate Chip Cookies, made bite-size and now available in a resealable bag format. Tiny Tate’s first launched in 2015 with individual-size 1-oz. bags, and after seeing how much customers loved the miniature format, Tate’s made them 450% bigger, to make it even easier and more convenient to enjoy Tiny Tate’s at home or on the go. Tiny Tate’s Snickerdoodle (5.5-oz.) : Tate’s brings the nostalgic flavors of Snickerdoodle cookies to their lineup for the first time ever with a Tiny 5.5-oz. snackable, resealable bag format. Snickerdoodle has been the #1 most-requested Tiny Tate’s flavor, and this version is made with real cinnamon, butter, and sugar. Also available in full-size cookie format.

Tate’s brings the nostalgic flavors of Snickerdoodle cookies to their lineup for the first time ever with a Tiny 5.5-oz. snackable, resealable bag format. Snickerdoodle has been the #1 most-requested Tiny Tate’s flavor, and this version is made with real cinnamon, butter, and sugar. Also available in full-size cookie format. Find them at: Safeway/Albertsons, Publix, Target, Whole Foods

Core Crispy Cookies