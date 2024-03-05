Today, Tate’s Bake Shop is bringing innovation to the cookie aisle with four new products joining its permanent lineup: Tiny Tate’s Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle in 5.5-oz. resealable bags and full-size Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle cookies.
The snacking category continues to grow, particularly with Gen Z consumers in part thanks to social media trends and “treat culture." The expansion into a more snackable, resealable bag format, as well as appealing to a wider variety of eaters through new flavors, allows Tate’s to meet consumers where they are.
More information about the new products:
Tiny Tate’s
- Tiny Tate’s Chocolate Chip (5.5-oz.): The fan-favorite Tate’s Bake Shop classic Chocolate Chip Cookies, made bite-size and now available in a resealable bag format. Tiny Tate’s first launched in 2015 with individual-size 1-oz. bags, and after seeing how much customers loved the miniature format, Tate’s made them 450% bigger, to make it even easier and more convenient to enjoy Tiny Tate’s at home or on the go.
- Tiny Tate’s Snickerdoodle (5.5-oz.): Tate’s brings the nostalgic flavors of Snickerdoodle cookies to their lineup for the first time ever with a Tiny 5.5-oz. snackable, resealable bag format. Snickerdoodle has been the #1 most-requested Tiny Tate’s flavor, and this version is made with real cinnamon, butter, and sugar. Also available in full-size cookie format.
- Find them at: Safeway/Albertsons, Publix, Target, Whole Foods
Core Crispy Cookies
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip: This flavor debuted as a limited edition treat in 2023 with wide retail success. It won out in internal testing as the #1 tested flavor across 20+ new flavors. As a result of customer demand, Tate’s is adding Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip to its permanent lineup of signature thin-and-crispy cookies, adding another layer of flavor to the beloved chocolate chip cookie. Made with high-quality ingredients you can pronounce, like real butter, brown sugar, bits of caramel, and sea salt, Tate’s Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies deliver on deep sweet-salty flavor and the light, crisp texture that keeps you reaching for another.
- Snickerdoodle: For the first time ever, Tate’s brings its signature thin-and-crispy texture to a popular cookie flavor, Snickerdoodle.
- Find them at: Safeway/Albertsons, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Shop Rite