Organic energy bar maker Jambar today announced the launch of Tropical Trio, a new vegan flavor featuring a bright and breezy blend of banana, pineapple, and coconut. In addition to this ensemble of island fruits, the new bar contains gluten-free ancient grains, walnut butter, and 10 grams of plant-based protein. The brand also revealed the signing of pro surfer, mother, and plant-based athlete Tia Blanco, as well as the launch of a 12-bar vegan box that will include Tropical Trio, Jammin’ Jazzleberry, and Musical Mango.

The new flavor was formulated by Jambar founder Jennifer Maxwell, a food scientist and co-founder of the original PowerBar. Designed to take taste buds on an island escape, Tropical Trio features comforting notes of banana that meet the exotic with hints of coconut and pineapple.

Attendees at next week’s Expo West (March 13-15) in Anaheim, California, will be the first to sample Tropical Trio at the Jambar booth (N2140). New Jambar ambassador Tia Blanco will be at the booth on Wednesday, March 13, from 1-4 pm for a meet and greet and to sign autographs.

A professional surfer from Southern California, Blanco was the gold medalist at the International Surfing Association Women’s World Surfing Championship in 2015 and 2016. She also won ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer competition in 2021 and is an accomplished yogi, painter, and entrepreneur.

The newest member of Team Jambar, Blanco joins top-tier athletes including Olympic Gold Medalist Jonny Moseley, professional running power couple Joe Klecker, and Sage Hurta-Klecker, Stroller Mile World Record Holder Neely Spence Gracey, pro cyclist and Gravel Hall of Famer Ali Tetrick, and professional skier and biker Ryan McElmon.

Tropical Trio is Jambar's fifth flavor, and its first new flavor since the company launched in late 2021. In addition to the three vegan fruit flavors, Jambar also offers two bars that contain whey protein: Chocolate Cha Cha and Malt Nut Melody. All five flavors are crafted in a dedicated, state-of-the-art production facility in San Rafael, California.

The company also announced the availability of a new 12-bar box featuring four bars each of Jambar's three vegan options. Every vegan bar contains 10 grams of high-quality sunflower protein and is sweetened using only organic maple syrup and natural sugars found in fruit.

The new vegan box can be purchased online at jambar.com and via Amazon Prime, and will be rolling out to retail locations this spring.

“Our vegan flavors pack a serious nutritional punch without sacrificing taste,” said Maxwell. “With the new vegan box, people who are focused on a plant-based diet can enjoy variety while staying true to their clean eating lifestyle.”