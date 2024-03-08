Orbis, a provider of packaging, has added a new product to its suite of storage-efficient and rackable plastic pallets. The Odyssey three-runner pallet is designed to enhance dimensional consistency, transportation, and hygienics with built-in reinforcement and flow-through design for easy cleanability, keeping plants and equipment sanitary. Minimizing load shifting is made possible with optional molded-in frictional elements.

A fully reusable alternative to wood, the Odyssey three-runner pallet reportedly offers dimensional consistency optimized for automated equipment, as it can withstand the deflection requirements of most automated systems and resists the impact from equipment, making it ideal for rugged applications.

In today’s congested warehouses, Orbis’ rackable plastic pallets are designed to store products in a wide variety of unsupported racking systems, resulting in the clearing of critical floor space.

“The Odyssey three-runner is the robust solution industries have been searching for,” says Alison Zitzke, senior product manager at Orbis. “It’s the perfect example of Orbis’ commitment to sustainability and delivery of sought-after end results. From automated excellence and strength to ergonomics and load stability, this pallet is vital in achieving an economical and efficient supply chain.”

According to the manufacturer, the Odyssey three-runner pallet offers an unmatched high strength-to-weight ratio capable of unsupported rack loads up to 3,000 pounds and is designed specifically to interface with Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS). The permanent molded-in frictional elements of the pallet reduce load-shifting, helping to minimize damage to product packaging. Moreover, the racking strength and load stability, while still incorporating an ergonomic design, seamlessly integrate to meet all types of performance requirements.

With applications in general food processing, including cold and frozen storage of meat, bakery, produce, and dairy; and in dry goods, including apparel, periodicals, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer packaged goods, the Odyssey three-runner pallet is a versatile solution. By implementing the Odyssey three-runner pallet, companies can successfully and easily move of product loads throughout a system.

According to the company, reusable packaging improves the flow of product along the supply chain, to help reduce total costs. Orbis says its team uses proven expertise, industry-leading knowledge, and superior products to create reusable packaging systems that help world-class companies move their products faster, better, safer, and more cost-effectively.

