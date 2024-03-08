Kason Corp. has launched its KR3020-SS high-capacity batch sifter. The unit features a rectangular design and is (according to the manufacturer) specifically tailored for high-efficiency industrial sifting.

The KR3020-SS, so called for its 30 x 20-inch dimensions, is said to be a product of customer-centric innovation, created initially for a specific requirement in the food processing industry. The sifter, which is designed to be mounted on top of a mixer or hopper to provide a sanitary gap-free solution for food-grade applications, features a bag-cutting shelf design to assist operators rip and tip.

Capable of managing high-capacity processing, it incorporates a magnet drawer beneath the screen. This feature is helpful in capturing ferrous materials, designed to guarantee product purity and safety. Furthermore, its single-motor design is said to not only reduce power consumption but also streamline maintenance.

Among its attributes, the KR3020-SS features a counterweighted lid, intended to ensure easy and safe operation. Its compact stature makes it suitable for smaller enterprises, particularly those where space is at a premium. The unit also arrives complete with a dust control port, ready for integration with existing dust collection systems.

Designed for the bakery industry, the KR3020-SS also finds application across multiple sectors, including nutraceuticals, where manual bag dumping is prevalent. It also offers versatility by coupling with mixers, hoppers, or other equipment and stands out for its seamless integration as a cover option for Marion mixers, as well as its compatibility with equipment from most other manufacturers. This adaptability makes it an ideal retrofit for existing setups. Additionally, its screens come in various mesh sizes, ensuring flexibility and suitability for a wide range of material types and sizes. The compact, all-in-one unit not only saves floor space but also decreases operational costs by preventing potential waste of materials due to contamination.

Commenting on the launch, Seth Vance, CEO of Advanced Material Processing, Kason’s parent company, says, “The KR3020-SS typifies our commitment to providing solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of industries we serve. The sifter represents a step forward for the safety and efficiency of our customers.”