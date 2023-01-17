Kason’s new Centri-Sifter M1 is a centrifugal sifter specially designed to help address the high costs associated with maintenance and recruiting, training, and retaining skilled labor.

Kason is a global manufacturer of screening and processing equipment. Its Centri-Sifter M1 sifts, scalps, de-agglomerates, and dewaters granular materials ranging from dry bulk solids to solids-laden slurries in the chemical, food, dairy, pharmaceutical, plastic, mineral, and packaging industries—virtually any field in which bulk solid materials are handled.

Finding skilled laborers continues to be a difficult task for employers in the manufacturing sector. Kason’s Centri-Sifter M1 is the only centrifugal sifter on the market engineered for easy one-person operation and maintenance, which can help reduce the high cost of skilled labor.

According to a study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, the U.S. manufacturing skills gap is estimated to result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030. To reduce costs, retain a smaller pool of workers and maintain productivity, manufacturers need equipment that enhances the work environment and makes production processes more efficient.

The Centri-Sifter M1 is a replacement to the Centri-Sifter MO and features a capacity of up to 15,000 pounds of dry material and up to 50 pounds of wet gallons per hour. This unit is one of six Kason Centri-Sifter models, the largest of which can handle more than 100,000 pounds of dry material and 300 pounds of wet gallons per hour.

“The Centri-Sifter M1 is the latest example of how Kason is developing technology specifically designed to help processors in these industries do more with less,” said Seth Vance, CEO of advanced material processing, Kason’s parent company. “With this machine, our customers will be able to process more material without sacrificing additional floorspace, labor, or time.”

The Centri-Sifter M1 also offers customers:

A redesigned gearbox that significantly reduces the length of the M1 for an even smaller footprint.

Fast and simple screen replacement (in as little as 120 seconds) to minimize downtime.

Quick removal of internal components for rapid cleaning, screen changes and inspection.

7% more torque than its predecessor, the MO.

Stainless steel construction with optional pharmaceutical-grade, food, and dairy finishes or for industrial applications involving frequent screen changes, inspections or runs of multiple materials with no cross-contamination.

Can be built to meet or exceed FDA, BISCC, 3-A and other U.S. and European standards.

A large diameter shaft and wide spacing between bearings for high-speed, vibration-free operation.

Screen baskets with wire or synthetic screen mesh (for general purpose applications) or heavy-duty wedgewire or perforated plate (for applications involving high material loadings, abrasive materials, high and low-temperature conditions, and corrosive environments).

To learn more about Kason’s Centri-Sifter M1, visit kason.com/centrisifter-m1.