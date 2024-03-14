Angelic Bakehouse and Flatout, two bakery brands owned by parent company Lancaster Colony, have shuttered operations this week. The move was announced on the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatout Facebook pages on March 13.

“We have made the difficult decision to stop producing Angelic Bakehouse products effective March 12, 2024,” one post states. “Some Angelic items may be available at select retailers for a few more months.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your support over the years,” the post concludes. The Flatout page posted a nearly identical statement.

Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery reached out to Lancaster Colony for comment. Alysa Spittle, director of communications for the parent company and its T. Marzetti Co. division, said, “T. Marzetti Company has made the decision to exit the Flatout and Angelic businesses. We acquired Flatout in March 2015 and Angelic Bakehouse in November 2016 to complement our existing dough business. Unfortunately, these products have not met our financial expectations.”

Spittle confirmed the brands ceased production on March 12 and added, “Once we have worked through our existing inventory and fulfilled our commitments to retailers, the Flatout and Angelic brands will no longer be sold in stores.”

Related: Angelic Bakehouse launches 'Loaf You' program, providing bread to community through pandemic