Today, 7 Mile Brands, a CPG brand incubator created by the founders of ParmCrisps, Thinsters Cookies, and Veggie Straws, is announcing the launch of Pretzelized, a new food brand reimagining classic snacks by transforming them into pretzels, through the introduction of two entirely new snack options: Pretzel Crackers and Pretzel Pita Chips.

Both products deliver an elevated snacking experience that blend together two favorite classic snacks into one product. Pretzel Pita Chips combine an artisan, double-baked pita chip with the crunchy shell of a pretzel,. Pretzel Crackers combine the same crunchy golden pretzel shell with a bite-sized snacking cracker.

In order to successfully achieve the desired outcome of a Pretzel Cracker and a Pretzel Pita Chip, Pretzelized pioneered a new manufacturing process by building custom, proprietary machinery capable of transforming two favorite snacks into one.

The Pretzelized launch addresses the growing $2.2 billion pretzel market, which has remained dominated by traditional pretzel offerings for decades. Aside from flavored pretzels, which have driven 58% of the category’s growth, there’s ripe opportunity for creative disruption within the space, and consumer behavior proves it: in 2023, U.S. snackers purchased 1.7% more units of pretzels than the year prior, resulting in a notable 17.2% increase in dollar sales, a clear indicator that pretzel fans are hungry for more diverse, innovative snack options on shelf.

“As a pretzel lover, I’ve been wanting to shake up the more conventional pretzel snack options at the grocery store with something more exciting,” said Sammy Kestenbaum, CEO of Pretzelized. “We’ve seen the food service and restaurant industries introduce innovative pretzel offerings, so why not reinvigorate the retail category by doing the same? We saw an opportunity to deliver a new snacking experience that fulfills the desire for both nostalgia and newness by transforming classic snacks, like snacking crackers and pita chips, into pretzels…and introducing them into new grocery store aisles."

Pretzelized 6.5-ounce Pretzel Crackers are now available nationwide at Whole Foods and Shop Rite in Sea Salt, Cheddar, and Honey Mustard flavors, and Pretzelized 7-ounce Pretzel Pita Chips are available nationwide at Fresh Market and in the Kroger deli department in Sea Salt, Everything, and Buffalo flavors. Both products are also available on Amazon and will continue to roll out in additional national retailers in the coming weeks.

“Over the past few decades, we’ve disrupted and elevated several various snack categories including puff snacks, popcorn, cookies and chips, but Pretzelized may be our biggest snack revolution yet,” said Jason Cohen, chairman and founder of 7 Mile Brands. “We’re taking one of the oldest snacks in the world and for the first time ever, combining it with other popular snacks to wake up the entire snacking category. Nothing like Pretzelized has hit shelves before and we can’t wait for snackers to join our ‘pretzelution'."