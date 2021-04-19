Company: Brewer's Crackers

Website: https://brewerscrackers.com/

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Brewer’s Crackers, a family-owned food company with a mission of upcycling brewer’s spent grain (BSG), recently introduced Pita Chips to their line of nutritious and sustainable products. Brewer’s Pita Chips, the company’s first new product in two years, will expand their mission of sustainability while giving the classic snack a nutritious and environmentally conscious spin.

Brewer’s Pita Chips have the crunch of a classic pita chip, but with added flavor and nutrition thanks to the upcycled grains from craft breweries. Available in Rosemary and Sea Salt flavors, the Pita Chips are a great source of whole grains, thoughtful ingredients and a quality snack at an affordable price.

“Chips don’t need to be junk food and empty calories. I think Brewer’s has a unique opportunity and obligation to share upcycled grain with the world in hopes of helping people gain more nutritional and environmental value from their food dollar,” said Founder Kyle Fiasconaro.

Brewer's is leading the drive to reduce food waste in the craft brewing industry. Instead of ending up in a landfill or used as animal feed, spent grains add flavor and nutrition to Brewer’s entire line of products, including their latest Pita Chips. Originally created to upcycle grains that otherwise may have gone to waste, Brewer’s is focused on bringing thoughtful, nutritious, and environmentally conscious food to the world. Brewer’s estimates that to date they have saved over 200,000 lbs of BSG from landfills.

“Malted grains are a not-so-secret ingredient that have been utilized in the baking industry for generations, so why not chips? It seems like an amazing way to educate and snack at the same time,” added Fiasconaro.

Brewer’s Pita Chips will be available at retailers nationwide and online at Brewerscrackers.com and through Amazon.com for $3.99-$5.99 for a 7 oz. bag. They will also be available for wholesale purchase at faire.com and meetmable.com. To learn more about Brewer’s please visit brewerscrackers.com or follow the brand on social media via Facebook and Instagram.