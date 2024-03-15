This week's Fun Friday starts with an article from Yahoo! News (picked up from WGN Chicago) entitled "Chicago shop named best bakery in Illinois, according to Yelp’s ‘Elite Squad’."

It asks: "Where do Yelp’s “Elite” members go when they get a hankering for doughy treats and refined sugars?"

According to the article, Mindy's Bakery in Chicago was named the best bakery in the state. Yelp compiled the list based on ratings from members of its Elite Squad, a group of users who post numerous Yelp reviews and photos.

“Truly the BEST pastry place in Chicago! It is totally worth the wait,” said one Yelp Elite reviewer. “The line goes by quickly and once you get inside, it’s an endless array of treats.”

Not in Chicago or Illinois? Check out the full list of each state's best bakery here.

Tombstone, Voodoo Ranger create limited-edition beer

Tombstone is doubling down on its born-in-a-bar heritage and teaming up with the IPA brand Voodoo Ranger on a pizza-flavored beer: I(Pizza)A.

I(Pizza)A is the ultimate blend of a Tombstone crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savory herbs and spices into an ice-cold refreshing beer. This limited-edition offering will be available for purchase here on National Beer Day, April 7.

From now through April 7, consumers can sign up on the site for a chance to win a four-pack of Voodoo Ranger’s I(Pizza)A and one of the all-new, yet-to-be-announced pizzas coming soon from Tombstone.

On April 7, I(Pizza)A will be available in a four-pack of 16-oz. cans for an SRP of $49.99 for a limited time in select markets. Consumers can purchase the beer here.

IFT's Feeding Tomorrow Fund, PepsiCo partner on food science undergraduate scholarship

IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund has partnered with PepsiCo to support the next generation of the science of food community through a joint Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship. This unique hybrid study-and-travel scholarship offers a $5,000 academic scholarship in addition to a $1,000 travel stipend to IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, where the recipient will join the global science of food community to experience innovative products and solutions, cutting-edge scientific sessions, and exclusive networking opportunities.

To be eligible for the Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship, applicants must demonstrate a commitment to the science of food, meet a minimum grade point average of 3.0, and plan to enroll full- or part-time as a rising sophomore, junior, or senior in a food science program. The scholarship is open to candidates anywhere in the world.

The recipient will also have the opportunity to attend the PepsiCo Meet & Greets at the IFTSA Student Lounge during IFT FIRST. Through its sponsorship of the IFTSA Student Lounge, PepsiCo is connecting its research and development professionals with the attending IFTSA (Institute of Food Technologists Student Association) community interested in pursuing R&D as a career path. Attendees can network with PepsiCo employees; ask questions about the company's products, culture, and career opportunities; and gain insights into the latest trends and developments in the food and beverage industry.

The application deadline for the PepsiCo and IFT Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship is March 29.

To learn more, visit IFT's Feeding Tomorrow Scholarships page. Interested students may also email International Scholarship and Tuition Services at ContactUs@applyists.com or IFT at feedingtomorrow@ift.org to learn more about the application process.