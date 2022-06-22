Company: Taste of Nature, Inc.

Website: http://tasteofnatureinc.com/

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Taste of Nature, Inc. will partner with Mars to launch Snickers, TWIX, and M&M'S cookie dough creations in both bite-sized nuggets and spoonable versions. The Doughlicious items do not require refrigeration, as they utilize egg-free, butter-free formulations, as well as heat-treated flour. The proprietary formulation uses crumbled pieces of Snickers, TWIX, and M&M'S.

"We are excited about our partnership with Mars and their iconic brands that will bring consumers brand-new candy-inspired flavors that are sure to tantalize their taste buds and allow them to experience these brands in an innovative format," said Scott Samet, president of Taste of Nature, Inc. "Our partnership with Mars has given us the rare opportunity to engage consumers with unique products and iconic brands that will surely be 'must-try' products."