The Drinks Bakery will be exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2024, the largest trade-only specialty food industry event in New York City, from June 23–25. The brand will be showcasing its Drinks Biscuits range at Booth 2657.

The Drinks Bakery creates savory shortbread "Drinks Biscuits" that are flavor-profiled to match drinks from around the world such as craft beer, fine wines, whisky, bourbon, and gin.

Drinks Biscuits are a premium alternative to the usual chips and nuts, and are made especially for the more discerning drinkers, per the brand.

Baked in the Highlands of Scotland in a traditional family bakery using the finest quality ingredients: award-winning cheeses, hand harvested seaweed, and fresh herbs and spices.

“After watching the emergence of so many great craft drinks over the last 20 years I realized that the snack market had hardly changed and wanted to share my family’s appreciation for the partnership between snacks and alcoholic beverages, so The Drinks Bakery was born. I’m also very proud that our range of Drinks Biscuits are hand-baked in the Highlands of Scotland. The craft production and provenance are a big part of the story too and one of the reasons why they’re so delicious," says Andy Murray, director of The Drinks Bakery.

The brand was founded in 2017 by Andy Murray (not the tennis star) who travelled Europe in a campervan with his foodie-obsessed family every summer as a child. Eating in bars and brasseries and visiting vineyards and food markets became his inspiration.

Andy started baking at 10, was a decent cook as a teenager and wine qualified by 21. He’s since owned restaurants, a gastro pub and a wine business and wondered why snacks weren’t keeping pace with the multitude of great craft drinks, so he set about creating a range of premium snacks as a more thoughtful alternative to the same old boring chips and nuts.

The Drinks Biscuits range is now available in 100’s of the best independent farm shops, delis and distilleries across the UK, plus some super-premium department stores such as Waitrose, Selfridges, The Conran Shop, Fenwicks, and Liberty of London. Consumers can also find them in a selection of the very best 5-star hotels including Claridge’s, Gleneagles, The Standard (London), and The Fife Arms, and on board transatlantic flights Air Lingus flights and 1st Class Eurostar. Drinks Biscuits are now starting to feature in the US, selling in Central Market stores (Texas) and the classic Murray’s Cheese stores in New York.

The lineup includes:

Parmesan Toasted Pinenut & Basil: The brand uses Parmesan cheese with long-lasting tangy, nutty, and caramel notes. The basil and toasted pine nuts give a light herbal sweetness and honey profile that pairs with many drinks.

The brand uses Parmesan cheese with long-lasting tangy, nutty, and caramel notes. The basil and toasted pine nuts give a light herbal sweetness and honey profile that pairs with many drinks. Lancashire Cheese and Spring Onion: Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese is combined with English mustard and spring onion to create a full-on fruity profile with a spicy finish.

Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese is combined with English mustard and spring onion to create a full-on fruity profile with a spicy finish. Mature Cheddar, Chilli, & Almond: Includes Scottish Mature Cheddar, which is powerful, tangy, and fruity with a long finish.

Includes Scottish Mature Cheddar, which is powerful, tangy, and fruity with a long finish. Pecorino, Rosemary, & Scottish Seaweed: The aromatic, sharp quality of genuine Pecorino Romano cheese shines through with a balance of sweetness, herbs, and spice with a briny edge from Scottish seaweed. The perfect company for a premium gin.

View the full lineup, along with suggested drink pairings, here.