Russell T. Bundy, founder of Russell T. Bundy Associates (precursor to equipment specialist Bundy Baking Solutions) has died at the age of 93. Bundy was a lifelong advocate for the promotion of the baking field, and his decades-long efforts to preserve and share the history of the industry gave way to the Bundy Baking Museum, located near the company headquarters in Urbana, OH.

“It’s tough to say goodbye, but it is great sharing memories of a loving dad and friend- and a life well lived,” Bundy’s son William Bundy (principal and president of global manufacturing at Bundy Baking Solutions) posted on LinkedIn.

The company issued a statement announcing Bundy’s passing:

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Russell T. Bundy (Russ), a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and exceptional entrepreneur who left an indelible mark on those who knew him. Russ departed this world on April 5, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be cherished by his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched.

Russ was a loving soul with a big personality. He loved life, people, and adventures. He never knew a stranger, and his generosity extended to every person with whom he interacted. He found reasons to celebrate life and delighted in bringing people together to celebrate – particularly his family and friends from the baking industry.

Russ was the founder of Russell T. Bundy Associates, the precursor to Bundy Baking Solutions (Urbana, OH) as well as a respected leader and legend in the industrial baking industry. Born with an innate ability to connect with people and an entrepreneurial spirit, Russ was always quick to extend a hand of friendship and accept new adventures. His authentic generosity of spirit, infectious enthusiasm for life, and unwavering dedication to his family and the baking industry will be his legacy. The cherished relationships he had with family, friends, bakers, industry colleagues, and his team members alike, speak to the character of Russ and how he earned the love, respect, and loyalty of those who knew him. His passion, empowering leadership, and dedication also earned him a spot in the 2007, inaugural class of the American Society of Baking’s “Baking Hall of Fame”.

Russ was born into very humble beginnings during the Great Depression on July 2, 1931, in Moon Township PA, the youngest of 7 children to John and Ethel Bundy. He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Elizabeth (Walker) Bundy, his children, Cheryl (Robert) Mitchell, Lora (Ron) Young, Beth (Joe) Wroblewski, Russell Bundy Jr. (Tom), Gilbert Bundy, William (Nikki) Bundy, and Robert (Amanda) Bundy, 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Nola Bundy, daughter-in-law, Kristina (Keller) Bundy, granddaughter, Brooke Bundy, his parents, and his siblings, Betty, Almon, Georgia, Helen, John, and Ethel.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 11th from 3 pm to 8 pm at Schoedinger Magarum Northeast (1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio). A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12th at 11 am at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S Sunbury Rd, Westerville, OH 43081, with a celebration of life to follow from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at The Estate at New Albany 5216 Forest Dr, New Albany, Ohio).

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to The Central Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

View the entire obituary here.