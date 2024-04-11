Double Good, a popcorn-based fundraising company that is dedicated to raising joy for America's youth, has launched its first new flavor in recent years, Home on the Ranch, which debuted on April 2. The new flavor includes a tangy blend of buttermilk, garlic, and herbs.

"We're thrilled to celebrate and share our love of popcorn with others as we introduce the new flavor," said Laura Luckman Kelber, chief experience officer at Double Good Popcorn. "Home on the Ranch is another example of our commitment to innovation and delivering the highest quality, most flavorful popcorn to our fundraisers and their supporters. It's delivering joy in a bag."

The brand sharered the launch of the new flavor on April 2 with National Popcorn Lover's Day to acknowledge its fellow popcorn lovers and add to the celebration of the day.

"It was a team effort to bring the taste of Ranch to life, and we genuinely cannot wait for people to experience this delicious new flavor," said Mary Hess, director of brand technical at Double Good.

Following its debut, Home on the Ranch will be available for purchase through both active fundraisers and Double Good's website. When a purchase is made through individual fundraisers, each seller will earn 50% of the funds raised toward their cause. Purchases made through doublegood.com distribute a 50% donation to the Double Good Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to doubling down on Double Good's mission of raising joy for America's youth by hosting events tailored to benefit children with diverse learning needs.

