Nothing Bundt Cakes is launching a new featured flavor, Lemon Blueberry, available nationwide beginning April 15 for a limited time, both online and in-bakery, while supplies last.

Lemon Blueberry is a combination of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ lemon cake baked with natural wild blueberries and crowned with the brand’s signature cream cheese frosting. Citrus is trending as the number 1 most popular flavor pairing for blueberries, according to Tastewise.

"We tested Lemon Blueberry in a handful of markets last year and received such a positive response that we knew we had to offer this flavor to guests nationwide,” says Claire Jessen, vice president of culinary at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “The zesty flavor of our lemon cake is elevated even more when we add a burst of juicy blueberries. It perfectly embodies the refreshing tastes of spring and takes our fan-favorite Lemon Bundt to a new level to create the perfect way to celebrate the season."

Lemon Blueberry will be available in all sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis, personal-sized Bundtlets, and 8- and 10-inch cakes.