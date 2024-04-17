Snyder's of Hanover is celebrating National Pretzel Day on April 26 with the release of a new limited-edition flavor: Hot Honey Flavored Pretzel Pieces. The Hot Honey Flavored Pretzel Pieces combine sweet honey and spicy chili heat with a salty pretzel base.

Hot Honey is having a moment as an on-trend flavor territory, with hot and spicy over-indexing among Gen Z and millennials, and it's why Snyder’s of Hanover has infused their Pretzel Pieces with this consumer favorite just in time for National Pretzel Day.

Consumers who want to join the hot honey craze can get their hands on a bag of Snyder’s Hot Honey Pretzel Pieces for a limited time this spring at national retailers for $4.79.

To learn more about Snyder’s of Hanover, visit snydersofhanover.com.