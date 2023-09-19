Every year, Snyder’s of Hanover introduces a new, fun way to celebrate Oktoberfest (from Snyder's Pretzel Keg and SnyderBier to Snyderfest Pretzelhosen), and this year is no different with the brand’s new twist on a classic Oktoberfest competition.

After launching its limited-edition Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings last month, Snyder’s of Hanover is helping fans celebrate Oktoberfest with the Pretzelholding Starter Pack.

Steinholding competitions are a core part of Oktoberfest, but Snyder’s of Hanover believes that pretzels belong in the Oktoberfest spotlight. That’s why the brand is putting a salty twist on Oktoberfest’s main event, Steinholding, with a new type of competition: Pretzelholding.

The brand is giving Oktoberfest fans across the country a chance to get in on this new tradition, by giving away two-foot-tall custom pretzel steins that can hold an epic, full bag of Snyder’s of Hanover Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings—so they can challenge a friend (or foe) to a Pretzelholding competition.

Consumers can visit snyderspretzelholding.com on September 21 for a chance to win their own Pretzelholding Starter Pack—featuring a set of steins, robes, championship belt, and new Snyder’s Oktoberfest Rings—running from September 21 to September 30.

Snyder’s of Hanover Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings are available now at retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and more, in a ten-oz. bag for an SRP of $3.50. Just in time for sharing at parties, tailgating, and Oktoberfest celebrations.