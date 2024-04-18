Red’s, known for its convenient, clean-label freezer staples, has been cooking up something special in its kitchen. Over the next few months, the brand will be rolling out a range of new products, including Ciabatta Sandwiches, English Muffin Sandwiches, and Croissant Sandwiches.
The new sandwiches are crafted with the same commitment to all-natural ingredients and flavors like Chicken Maple Sausage and Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese.
The lineup includes:
- Artisan Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwichess: Crafted with artisan ciabatta bread, this protein-packed breakfast sandwich features sage-flavored turkey sausage or savory chicken sausage made with a hint of real maple syrup, fluffy cage-free eggs, and a slice of melty cheese (available in Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese, and Chicken Maple Sausage, Egg, and Cheese)
- Artisan English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches: Red’s own specially seasoned turkey sausage patty or a seasoned pork sausage patty, a cage-free egg patty, and a slice of American cheese are all layered on an artisan wheat bun (available in Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese, and Sausage, Egg, and Cheese)
- Artisan Croissants: Crafted with a buttery croissant, this protein-packed breakfast sandwich features sage-flavored turkey sausage, cage-free eggs, and a slice of cheese (available in Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese)