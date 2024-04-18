Red’s, known for its convenient, clean-label freezer staples, has been cooking up something special in its kitchen. Over the next few months, the brand will be rolling out a range of new products, including Ciabatta Sandwiches, English Muffin Sandwiches, and Croissant Sandwiches.

The new sandwiches are crafted with the same commitment to all-natural ingredients and flavors like Chicken Maple Sausage and Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese.

The lineup includes: