Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.wolfermans.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $49.99

Product Snapshot: Just in time for National English Muffin Day on April 23, 2022, Wolferman's Bakery has released a National English Muffin Day Collection.

This specially curated bundle includes an assortment of six flavorful English Muffins, in flavors such as Multi-Grain Honey, Cherry Blossom, Cinnamon Raisin, Cranberry Citrus, and more in traditional, super-thick, and mini sizes, along with Strawberry and Trible Berry Preserves and Branded Bamboo Tongs. This April 23, make a toast to the classic taste and texture of the English Muffins that make every day so delicious.

Wolferman’s Bakery is a proud purveyor of baked goods and other specialty foods for over 100 years. Some fun facts about the brand, best known for its super-thick English Muffins, include: