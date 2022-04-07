Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.wolfermans.com
Introduced: April 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $49.99
Product Snapshot: Just in time for National English Muffin Day on April 23, 2022, Wolferman's Bakery has released a National English Muffin Day Collection.
This specially curated bundle includes an assortment of six flavorful English Muffins, in flavors such as Multi-Grain Honey, Cherry Blossom, Cinnamon Raisin, Cranberry Citrus, and more in traditional, super-thick, and mini sizes, along with Strawberry and Trible Berry Preserves and Branded Bamboo Tongs. This April 23, make a toast to the classic taste and texture of the English Muffins that make every day so delicious.
Wolferman’s Bakery is a proud purveyor of baked goods and other specialty foods for over 100 years. Some fun facts about the brand, best known for its super-thick English Muffins, include:
- Wolferman’s Bakery has been baking for 110+ years and some of the recipes are decades-old proprietary formulas.
- In fact, the size origin of the Super Thick English Muffins is unique because it was kept the same shape and size as when it was originally baked in a tuna can.
- The brand has 200+ offerings, including breads, coffee cakes, cookies, waffles, and more.
- Wolferman’s Bakery ships approximately 3.7 million sleeves of English Muffins a year, about 14.8 million individual English Muffins.
- The brand offers three different English Muffin types (mini, traditional, super thick) in 12 flavors, including: 1910 Original, Pumpkin Spice, Cranberry Citrus, Cinnamon Raisin, San Francisco-Style Sourdough, Apple Cinnamon, Cornmeal, Cheddar Cheese, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and more.