Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has appointed Victor Nieto executive vice president of lean transformation and growth, effective May 1.

Reporting directly to CEO Massimo Bizzi, Nieto will lead lean implementation and continuous improvement. He also will guide the development of the Fortifi business operating system, a move intended to make Fortifi the premier aggregator in an otherwise fragmented industry. According to the company, his guidance will standardize Fortifi's operational roadmap, quality management, and KPI development.

"The breadth of Victor's expertise in logistics, operations, procurement, acquisitions, and Lean and Continuous Improvement initiatives makes him a focal asset on our team," says Bizzi. "With his exceptional track record of success in maximizing product and customer-experience quality, he brings a big-picture viewpoint that matches Fortifi's emphasis on sustained global success."

Nieto most recently spent three years in executive positions of increasing responsibility for supply chain, product quality, and operations at Switzerland-based Sonova Holding AG, a manufacturer of hearing instruments. He previously served for more than six years as a global supply chain executive at leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator Danaher Corporation, including the Envista Holdings Corporation, spun off from Danaher. He began his career with 22 years in 10 roles at food giant Kellogg (now Kellanova and W.K. Kellogg) international operations in Ireland, the U.S., and Mexico.

"Fortifi is uniquely positioned to revolutionize food technology and redefine efficiency in food processing," Nieto says. "I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to Fortifi's expanding global operations."

Nieto earned a BS degree in Biochemistry and Food Processing from Tecnológico de Monterrey and holds certifications in quality system regulation and Kaizen problem-solving. He is based at Fortifi’s global headquarters in The Woodlands, TX.

Related: Fortifi acquires protein processing company Nothum



