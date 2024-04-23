Pinkbox Doughnuts has a variety of limited-edition doughnuts this May, beginning with specialty doughnuts for Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo.

From Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, Pinkbox Doughnuts will feature an "out-of-this-world" collection of specialty doughnuts inspired by Star Wars for “May the 4th Be With You Day.”

Pinkbox Doughnuts added two new doughnuts to its Star Wars collection this year for a total of nine options:

Boba Fett (new) – a green frosted raised shell filled with white whip and topped with Boba Fett décor

Stormtroopers (new) – a white frosted raised shell filled with cookies ‘n cream buttercream and topped with Stormtrooper décor

Galaxy Pee Weez - glazed “ube” cake Pee Weez with May the 4th sprinkles

Galaxy Ring – a galaxy tie dye frosted glazed “ube” cake

Maple Ewok – a maple frosted vanilla cake doughnut topped with white and chocolate sprinkles, Ewok décor, and Nilla wafers

The Wookie – a maple frosted raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and wookie décor

Princess Leia – a white frosted raised shell topped with Princess Leia décor and Oreos

Yoda Pooh – the classic Pooh is reimagined into Yoda with chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in green icing with candy décor and Oreo ears

Vegan Space – a galaxy frosted raised vegan shell filled with white vegan whip

The full lineup can be pre-ordered online beginning April 26.

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the doughnut of the month for May will be the Mango Tango, a glazed raised shell filled with mango filling and topped with white whip, chamoy drizzle, tajin, and a drop of mango. It is available May 3 through June 2.

In addition, Pinkbox Doughnuts will feature Mama’s Tres Leches for Cinco de Mayo. A glazed tres leches cake topped with tres leches whip and sprinkled with cinnamon with Mexican flag décor, Mama’s Tres leches will be available for one day only, on Sunday, May 5.

For more information on Pinkbox Doughnuts, store locations, hours, and doughnut varieties, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

