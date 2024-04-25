Non-GMO, vegan woman-owned pretzel company Stellar Snacks, which offers a variety of gourmet-inspired signature flavors, is launching a fifth new flavor in May. The flavor will join the brand's existing lineup of Bold + Herby, Simply Stellar, Maui Monk, and Sweet & Sparky flavors.

Launching on May 15, Stellar Snacks will be debuting a new French Dijon flavor seasoned pretzel braid. The latest flavor features vegan butter with a honey mustard-style seasoning and will be available in four snacking sizes (0.5-oz., 1.5-oz., 5-oz., and 12-oz.).

The retail launch of the new French Dijon flavor will officially roll out on shelves at grocery stores starting in the Midwest (MI, OH, IL, WI, PA, KY, TN, GA) as soon as May 15 with online and other region availability followed shortly afterwards. Consumers can find a retailer near them that carries Stellar Snacks and the new flavor on stellarsnacks.com utilizing the location Store Finder tab.

The first stores will include Kroger (Michigan, Columbus, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta divisions), Busch's Fresh Food Market, Westborn Market, Mariano's, Heinen's, Woodman’s, and Giant Eagle Market District, with more additional distributors in late May into June.

