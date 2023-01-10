RXBAR is releasing its first line of granola, in three flavors: Original, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate.

Sweet, salty, and crunchy, RXBAR Granola is packed with simple ingredients and 10g protein per serving. The granola will retail for $6.99 per 11-oz. bag.

Ingredients include:

Original : 4 tbsp. Oats, 2 Egg Whites, 1 Date, 14 Almonds, No B.S.

: 4 tbsp. Oats, 2 Egg Whites, 1 Date, 14 Almonds, No B.S. Chocolate : 4 tbsp Oats, 2 Egg Whites, 14 Almonds, No B.S.

: 4 tbsp Oats, 2 Egg Whites, 14 Almonds, No B.S. Peanut Butter: 4 tbsp Oats, 2 Egg White, 1 Date, 20 Peanuts, No B.S.

"Fans of RXBAR trust us for our no B.S. approach to snacking and new RXBAR Granola delivers on just that," said Eileen Flaherty, sr. brand manager – RXBAR. "Thanks to simple, protein-packed ingredients, RXBAR Granola has an unbeatable crunch, flavor, and texture that will fuel fans' active lifestyles and upgrade their breakfast, lunch, or snack game from here on out."

In addition, RXBAR is expanding with a new fruit flavor and the first reveal from the new RXBAR Craft Batch line: Strawberry RXBAR. The new strawberry flavor will retail for $2.79 per bar or $27.99 per 12-count box.

Craft Batch is a yearly initiative to debut new elevated flavors created with consumer trends and RXBAR fan feedback in mind. RXBAR Craft Batch will introduce one new flavor per year and Strawberry is the first launch for the new line—a decision RXBAR lovers were able to influence directly.

"The Craft Batch flavor selection process directly engages RXBAR fans to better cater to their ever-evolving palates and desire for variety," said Flaherty. "Strawberry was selected as the first Craft Batch flavor after feedback revealed a growing craving for a real strawberry taste from the healthy lifestyle bars market."