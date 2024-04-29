Meritech has announced that it will be exhibiting at the Food Safety Summit, booth 109, from May 7–9 in Chicago, where it will display its latest advancements in employee hygiene, including the Sole Clean Low Moisture Footwear Sanitizing Pan and the CleanTech EVO Automated Handwashing Stations.

At the forefront of Meritech's exhibition is the Sole Clean Low Moisture Footwear Sanitizing Pan, a state-of-the-art solution that sanitizes footwear by eliminating over 99.9% of harmful pathogens such as Listeria and Salmonella. This system is particularly suited for dry manufacturing environments, featuring an alcohol-quat chemical blend that evaporates quickly post-application to reduce moisture entering production areas. The integration of this system with the CleanTech EVO handwash stations provides a space-efficient solution that combines hand and footwear hygiene into one quick and easy 12-second step.

The summit will also feature Meritech’s CleanTech EVO Automated Handwashing Stations, which remove more than 99.9% of pathogens in 12 seconds with no cross-contamination between users. These systems support sustainability initiatives with recyclable solution cartridges and make hand hygiene training and compliance simpler for the food processing industry. The MBW Soles-Only Boot Scrubber will also be featured, showcasing its compact and hygienic design ideal for tight spaces. The Meritech boot scrubbers are available in various brush heights, designed to meet stringent hygiene standards for up to 9-inches up the side of work boots.

Meritech’s involvement in the summit extends to a speaking engagement led by Paul Barnhill, chief technology officer. The session, titled "Dry Footwear Sanitation in Food Processing," will delve into essential strategies for implementing effective dry footwear sanitation solutions in food processing facilities. The talk will cover selecting the right locations, validating processes, and maintaining consistency through training and automation. In addition, Scott Jones, director of North American sales at Meritech, will host a live podcast discussing "Using Automation to Create a Culture of Hand Hygiene Compliance for Food Safety," based on insights from customers who have used automation to build a culture of good hand hygiene at their facility.

Meritech invites attendees to visit its booth to witness live demonstrations of these technologies and discuss how they can be integrated into existing food processing environments to enhance hygiene compliance and safety.

Related: Food Safety Summit aims at protecting products, consumers, and reputations