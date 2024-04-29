Paris Baguette is introducing a collection of artisanal cakes for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduations. The brand's cakes are handmade on-site at each bakery café by the brands' expert bakers and cakers.

"At Paris Baguette, we focus on elevating all of life's special moments," says Cathy Chavenet, chief marketing officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Whether you want to show extra appreciation to the moms and dads in your life or honor the hard work and achievements of a recent graduate, our themed cakes will make your celebration extra sweet!"





Decadent cakes for Mom

Available May 1 through May 12, Paris Baguette's Mother's Day Cakes include:

I Love You Mom, Double Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with more berries and a heart-shaped Mother's Day chocolate.

Mom's Favorite Chocolate Cake: Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate ganache and topped with brownie pieces, chocolate curls, and a red fondant rose.

Lemon-Lavender Blueberry Chiffon: Three layers of lemon-soaked blueberry chiffon cake layered with lavender soft cream and topped with fresh blueberries.

Graduation celebrations

Paris Baguette's Tuxedo Graduation Cake is made with six alternating layers of vanilla and chocolate sponge cake, filled with vanilla bean and chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls, decorated with a graduation cap and diploma. It will be available from May 1 through June 30.

A celebratory cheers to Dad

The Cheers to Dad Cake, available June 8 through June 16, is made with four layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls, decorated as a frothy mug of beer.

