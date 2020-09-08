Company: Paris Baguette

Website: www.parisbaguette.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: With cooler weather right around the corner, Paris Baguette, a premium bakery-café specializing in delightful pastries, breads, cakes and more, has announced the launch of its new fall menu featuring savory seasonal pastries and baguette sandwiches.

Starting September 16th, this year’s new fall menu items, which include an array of fall flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, will be available at Paris Baguette locations nationwide for delivery and pick-up options. Paris Baguette’s signature cakes, pastries, sandwiches and salads, beverages, and more will also still be available for guests to enjoy.

“Paris Baguette is thrilled to announce the expansion of our new fall menu, which offers more harvest-themed options than ever before, for our loyal fan base,” said Darren Tipton, chief executive officer of Paris Baguette. “Whether it be our king cream donuts for our sweet tooth customers, or our freshly made sandwiches, our new menu options provide something for everyone to crave and enjoy this season.”

Paris Baguette’s new fall menu items include:

PASTRIES & CAKES

Ganache King Cream Donut - A soft hand-crafted donut filled with rich chocolate and soft cream ganache, topped with a layer of chocolate frosting and powdered sugar

Blueberry King Cream Donut - A fluffy hand-crafted donut infused with a creamy blueberry yogurt filling, topped with a blueberry frosting and two fresh blueberries

Mango Coconut Cake - Golden vanilla cake filled with three layers of fresh mango and coconut soft cream, covered in a layer of coconut flakes, an array of fresh fruit, and a chocolate ‘Paris Baguette’ topper

Pastel De Nata - an indulgent egg tart pastry topped with cinnamon

Tres Leches Cake - a mouthwatering sponge cake, topped with thick cream and fresh fruit

SANDWICHES

Tuna Salad Multigrain Baguette - Sliced cucumber, with fresh arugula, and tomato mixed with tuna salad on Paris Baguette’s signature multigrain baguette

Turkey Club Multigrain Baguette - Layers of sliced turkey on a classic multigrain baguette, topped with smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, fresh avocado, mixed greens, and sliced tomatoes

Vegan Multigrain Baguette - Smooth hummus, with roasted carrots, fresh arugula, and sliced cucumbers and tomatoes on Paris Baguette’s signature multigrain baguette

Honey Chipotle Chicken Multigrain Baguette - Smoky chipotle chicken with a glaze of honey, topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted bell pepper, and arugula on a classic baguette

Provence Chicken Pesto Baguette - Grilled chicken seasoned with herbs de Provence, topped with parmesan, fresh mozzarella, roasted bell pepper, traditional vibrant pesto, garnished with basil, on Paris Baguette’s signature baguette

Prosciutto Baguette - Fresh-cut prosciutto with a creamy pesto spread, topped with arugula and sliced tomatoes and garnished with black pepper on Paris Baguette’s signature baguette

Turkey Mozzarella Baguette - Layers of sliced turkey on Paris Baguette’s signature baguette, with fresh mozzarella, parmesan, arugula, caramelized onion marmalade, and garnished with black pepper

Caprese Baguette - Fresh mozzarella layered with tomato, arugula and mixed greens, topped with creamy pesto and a thick balsamic glaze, on Paris Baguette’s signature baguette

Turkey Pepper Jack Melt with Bacon Jam - Layers of sliced turkey, with smoky pepper jack cheese, and fresh arugula, topped with a sweet-savory bacon jam on a signature baguette

For more information regarding Paris Baguette, including store locations, please visit www.ParisBaguette.com. Like Paris Baguette on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ParisBaguetteUS or follow on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/ParisBaguette_USA.