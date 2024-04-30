The Sweets & Snacks Expo, hosted by the National Confectioners Association, will take place April 14–16 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. For the last 26 years, the Expo took place in Chicago, with the exception of its 2021 show, which was also held at the Indiana Convention Center. Beginning this year, the Sweets & Snacks Expo will cycle through a rotation of two years at the Indiana Convention Center, followed by one year at the Las Vegas Convention Center, until 2032.

About the show

“We expect to welcome more than 16,000 people to the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo—showing continued enthusiasm for the show as we make the move to Indianapolis,” comments Carly Schildhaus, director of public affairs and communications, National Confectioners Association.

“We have the big and bold opportunity with our great strategic partners in Indianapolis—including the governor of Indiana, the mayor of Indianapolis, and the Visit Indy team—and it is unquestionably the right city to meet the growing demands for our show and enable us to continue to provide the innovation, insights, and connections that our industries want and need,” she continues.

Whether you are a first-timer at the show or a Sweets & Snacks veteran, there’s something for everyone, Schildhaus says.

“As the largest candy and snack event in the Americas, our show is uniquely positioned to convene two dynamic and exciting categories—retailers, manufacturers, brokers, and suppliers alike—for an action-packed week of education sessions, networking opportunities, and key insights,” Schildhaus shares. “This includes showcasing the hottest product and packaging trends that consumers can expect to see in the coming year. And the sheer scope is remarkable as well—this year, we’ll have more than 800+ exhibitors over the course of our three-day event.”

courtesy of: Jenni Spinner

Sessions to check out

Innovation is at the heart of the confectionery and snack industries, and the show will continue to highlight the bold new products that shoppers can expect to see on shelves in the next few months, right alongside their classic and nostalgic favorites, Schildhaus adds.

“The Most Innovative New Product Awards (MINPA) is one example of how exhibitors can have their products evaluated by the largest and most prominent retailers in the world, and we’re so proud of the fact that MINPA has become a launch pad for a lot of today’s most innovative brands,” she explains.

Last year’s MINPA included categories such as Best in Show, Small Business Innovator, Gourmet/Premium (both Candy and Snack), Gum & Mints, Chocolate, Non-Chocolate, Seasonal, Savory Snacks, Salty Snacks, Sweet Snacks, Novelty/Licensed, and Meat Snacks.

Sweets & Snacks will feature 40+ education sessions with thought-leading presenters who will tackle various relevant topics, including e-commerce opportunities, product innovation, sales optimization, category trends, and more.

“Among the sessions worth noting is the Power of Portions, featuring new research that explores consumer attitudes and behaviors around treating and snacking, as well as preferences for portion guidance packaging. [In addition], the State of Snacking and State of Treating each offer a look into the respective category landscapes,” Schildhaus relates.

“[Also], the exciting 5x5 is back, as five confectionery and five snack companies from Startup Street—all new exhibitors to Sweets & Snacks Expo—present their innovative new products to a panel of retailers in five minutes or less,” she comments.

Time to unwind

The highlight of any Sweets & Snacks Expo is seeing the candy and snack communities come together, says Schildhaus.

“We have a real opportunity to create a vibrant, shared sense of community for our exhibitors, our suppliers, and our retail partners. But of course, Sweets & Snacks isn’t strictly business—there’s also plenty of fun to be had. Happy Hour (May 15, 5 pm) is an opportunity to connect with friends—new and old—over drinks, games, and interactive experiences,” she shares. “And after the show closes, Fast Track—an official Indy 500 practice session—will offer a unique experience that can only happen in our new home of Indy.”

Advice for first-time attendees

“First-timers will quickly see why people keep coming back to Sweets & Snacks—year after year, our unique blend of knowledge-sharing and relationship building across categories provides the best programming no matter how many times you’ve attended,” relates Schildhaus.

She offers some advice to first-time attendees: “Explore the full range of education sessions, check out the hottest new products, and immerse yourself in all of the connections you can make.”