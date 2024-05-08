Earlier this year, General Mills' Reese's Puffs cereal teamed up with Dragon Ball Z to create a collection of seven limited-edition cereal boxes in celebration of the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

Now, to keep this electrifying fusion of flavor and fandom going all year long, Reese's Puffs and Dragon Ball Z are dropping the brand-new cereal, Reese's Puffs x Dragon Ball Z limited-edition cereal box on shop.reesespuffs.world, featuring the legendary Super Saiyan Goku. Consumers can tilt the box from side to side to see Goku go Super Saiyan for Reese's Puffs cereal. On the back, the beautifully embossed Shenron, the Eternal Dragon is featured.

The Dragon Ball Z boxes will retail for an SRP of $40 beginning on May 9, Goku Day, when the site goes live, as they celebrate the Dragon Ball Z series and its main character.

The limited-edition, collectible cereal boxes showcasing Goku on the front with other characters like Piccolo, Trunks, Vegeta, and more on the back are also still available at U.S. grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $5.69 per mid-size box. In addition, fans can stream Dragon Ball Z on Crunchyroll after snagging their Reese's Puffs cereal x Dragon Ball Z collectible boxes.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.